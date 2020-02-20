Gophers Tourney Dreams Likely Dead After Loss Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team had their slim NCAA Tournament hopes likely dashed with a 68-56 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena Wednesday night.

The Gophers had a hard time shooting the ball Wednesday, making just 34% of their shots overall while going 4-25 (16%) from three-point range.

Minnesota was led by Peyton Willis and Marcus Carr, with each scoring 12 points. Daniel Oturu added 11 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis' 27 points.

The Gophers, who have now lost four of their past five games, will look to get back on track when they play at Northwestern Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.