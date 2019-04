The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team tipped Indiana 75-74 Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

The game-winning basket was scored by Akeem Springs with just three seconds left in the game. Springs finished the night with four points on 2-13 shooting. Nate Mason led Minnesota with 30 points.

The Gophers improve to 19-7 overall with the win and are now 7-6 in Big Ten Conference play. Minnesota will host Michigan Sunday night at The Barn.