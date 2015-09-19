Gophers Squeak by Kent State

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn't pretty, but the Minnesota Golden Gophers beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 10-7 this afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium.

Kent State, who was blown out by Illinois in week one 52-3, came into today's game as 24-point underdogs against the 1-1 Gophers.

Minnesota outgained Kent State 288 yards to 142, but the offense turned the ball over three times -- including two first half interceptions thrown by quarterback Mitch Leidner .

The third turnover led to the Golden Flashes' only points of the contest, a fumble by receiver Rashad Still that Kent State's Demetrius Monday returned 80 yards for a touchdown.

The lone score by the Gophers offense was courtesy of a 14-yard touchdown pass from Leidner to K.J. Maye and the defense was able to shut down Kent State's offense effectively all game en route to the win.

With the unimpressive victory, Minnesota improves to 2-1 on the season and will host the Ohio Bobcats next week with a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.