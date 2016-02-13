Gophers Outlast Buckeyes in Overtime 5-4

OHIO -- Minnesota Gophers junior forward Justin Kloos started and finished the same way with a big goal to help his team defeat Ohio State 5-4 in overtime last (Friday).

Kloos scored the teams first goal of the night with just second left in the first period to go to the locker room 1-1, after the Buckeyes got the early lead.

The two teams combined for five goals in the third period including back-to-back power-play goals by the Buckeyes to open the period.

However it was Kloos' game winner at 3:35 in overtime that gave his team the victory and capped off a three-point night (two goals, one assist) .

Minnesota outshot the Buckeyes 45-31 in the contest for a new season high and the second time in three games that the team put more than 40 shots on goal. Eric Schierhorn made 27 saves in the contest to pick up the win.

The Gophers improve to 5-13-0 overall and remain tied for first in the Big Ten with Michigan as of Friday night.

They look for the sweep tonight at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.