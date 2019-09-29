Gophers Open Conference Play, Extend Win Streak

The University of Minnesota football team pulled off another close win against Purdue on Saturday.

Minnesota got out to an early lead, scoring 14 in the opening quarter and holding the Boilermakers to just a field goal. The Gophers extended their lead to 28-10 at the half. Purdue rallied late, scoring 14 in the final quarter, but the Gophers held on to win it 38-31.

Morgan Tanner completed 21 of 22 for 396 yards, four touchdowns, and four sacks. Rodney Smith 22 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Rashod Bateman had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gophers improve to 4-0 and 1-0 Big Ten. They will host the University of Illinois in their homecoming game on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.