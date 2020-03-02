Gophers Fade Late In Wisconsin

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team let another late lead slip away in a 71-69 setback against Wisconsin Sunday at Kohl Center. The Gophers are now 13-15 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota led by four points with two minutes left in the game and led by one with :47 left but couldn't seal the win. Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 26 points, while Marcus Carr added 21 in the loss.

The Gophers will play at Indiana Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.