Gophers Earn 1-1 Series Split with Colorado College

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team rallied late to get their first win of the season against Colorado College.

The Tigers got on the board first, scoring two goals in the first period. Minnesota rallied in the middle period to tie the game 3-3. The Gophers earned the game-winning goal in the third period to seal it up 4-3.

Sampo Ranta, Sammy Walker, Matt Staudacher, and Blake McLaughlin each scored for Minnesota. Jared Moe made 24 saves and allowed three goals.

The Gophers improve to 1-1 and will host Niagra University in a two-game series starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.