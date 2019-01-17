Gophers Blown Out In Illinois Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team was blown out 95-68 Wednesday night by Illinois. The Gophers fall to 3-3 in the Big Ten, and 13-4 overall, with the loss.

Daniel Oturu was the lone bright spot for Minnesota with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Murphy added 11 points and just three rebounds.

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 23 points on 9-13 shooting.

The Gophers will host Penn State Saturday night at Williams Arena. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.