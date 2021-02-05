Gopher Basketball’s Road Struggles Continue Thursday

The University of Minnesota's struggle to win on the road this season continued Thursday with a 76-72 loss at Rutgers. The Gophers are are 11-1 at home and 0-6 on the road this season.

Minnesota played a good game in the first half and took a 37-35 lead into the locker room at the half. The teams went back-and-forth in the second half until the Gophers found themselves trailing by a point with possession of the basketball with one minute left in the game.

After Coach Richard Pitino called a pair of timeouts to draw something up, Marcus Carr missed a jump shot. Ron Harper, Jr. then made a pair of free throws to put Rutgers up by three, followed by Carr throwing up a wild three-point airball into the teeth of a double team that sealed Minnesota's fate.

Carr led Minnesota with 18 points, while Liam Robbins added 16 for the Gophers in the loss. Geo Baker led the Scarlet Knights with 16 points.

The loss drops Minnesota to 11-7 overall and 4-7 in the Big Ten Conference. The Gophers will look to bounce back when they host Nebraska at Williams Arena Monday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports Monday night.