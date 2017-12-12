The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team snuck past Drake 68-67 Monday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers improve to 9-3 on the season with the win.

Drake came into the game as underdogs and nearly stole a win in Minneapolis. The Bulldogs led 28-24 at the half and kept the game close until the final buzzer.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 24 points and 18 rebounds and Amir Coffey added 16 points for the Gophers in the win.

Minnesota gets a reprieve from their busy schedule with a ten-day break before hosting Oral Roberts on December 21st.