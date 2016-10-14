Girls Soccer Playoff Scoreboard And Schedule

The Sartell girls soccer team topped ROCORI 6-0 Thursday night in the opening game of the Section 8A playoffs. Five different Sabres scored goals in the win.

The Sabres will take on Cathedral in the section quarterfinals Saturday.

SECTION 8A

THURSDAY :

N3 Alexandria 5, N6 West Ottertail United 0

N2 Detroit Lakes 3, N7 Crookston 0

S5 Cathedral 3, S4 Little Falls 2

S1 Sartell 6, S8 ROCORI 0

SATURDAY :

Alexandria @ Detroit Lakes

Cathedral @ Sartell

THURSDAY :

S3 Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, S6 St. John's Prep 0

S2 Apollo 8, S7 Melrose 2

N5 Fergus Falls 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1

SATURDAY:

Sauk Rapids @ Apollo

Fergus Falls @ N1 East Grand Forks

SECTION 8AA

THURSDAY:

#3 Rogers 1, #6 Buffalo 0

#2 Bemidji 3, #7 Tech 0

SATURDAY:

Rogers @ Bemidji

THURSDAY:

#4 Moorhead 1, #5 Brainerd 0

#1 STMA 5, #8 Elk River 0

SATURDAY:

Moorhead @ STMA