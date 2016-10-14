Girls Soccer Playoff Scoreboard And Schedule
The Sartell girls soccer team topped ROCORI 6-0 Thursday night in the opening game of the Section 8A playoffs. Five different Sabres scored goals in the win.
The Sabres will take on Cathedral in the section quarterfinals Saturday.
SECTION 8A
THURSDAY:
N3 Alexandria 5, N6 West Ottertail United 0
N2 Detroit Lakes 3, N7 Crookston 0
S5 Cathedral 3, S4 Little Falls 2
S1 Sartell 6, S8 ROCORI 0
SATURDAY:
Alexandria @ Detroit Lakes
Cathedral @ Sartell
THURSDAY:
S3 Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, S6 St. John's Prep 0
S2 Apollo 8, S7 Melrose 2
N5 Fergus Falls 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1
SATURDAY:
Sauk Rapids @ Apollo
Fergus Falls @ N1 East Grand Forks
SECTION 8AA
THURSDAY:
#3 Rogers 1, #6 Buffalo 0
#2 Bemidji 3, #7 Tech 0
SATURDAY:
Rogers @ Bemidji
THURSDAY:
#4 Moorhead 1, #5 Brainerd 0
#1 STMA 5, #8 Elk River 0
SATURDAY:
Moorhead @ STMA