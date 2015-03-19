Georgia State pulled off one of the bigger upsets during the first day of the NCAA Tournament. And no one was more surprised than the Panthers coach.

After his son, R.J. Hunter, hit what turned out to be the game-winning three in the waning seconds of Georgia State's upset of Baylor, GSU coach Ron Hunter fell off his stool in a scene that quickly went viral.

Here's another view of what is sure to be one of the signature moments from this year's tourney:

Hunter and celebrating seem to go together about as well as oil and water. Last week, he tore his Achilles while celebrating his team's winning the Sun Belt Conference championship.