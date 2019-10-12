GC Lumberjacks Top Alexandria
The Granite City Lumberjacks won their third straight game on the road against the Alexandria Blizzard on Friday.
GCY scored the only goal in the first period to take a 1-0 lead that they would never give up. They scored three goals in the second period and one in the third to edge out the Blizzard 5-3.
Carson Simon, Josh Baker, Jonah Jangula, Bailey Sommers, and Sean Davidson each netted one for the Lumberjacks. Nate Johnston made 21 saves and allowed three goals.
The Lumberjacks improve to 5-1 and will host the Blizzard on Saturday at