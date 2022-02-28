Gas Prices Up in Wake of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

UNDATED -- The average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45.

The national average price of gas has risen 7.5 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59.

Gas Buddy says the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, by the world's second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows.

In addition, we're also heading into the time of the year that seasonally pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day.