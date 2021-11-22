Gas Prices Going Down Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota have fallen a little more in the past week.

Gas Buddy says the price for gas has declined 1.8 cents per gallon in the state averaging $3.16 a gallon.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 2.0 cents higher than a month ago, and stand $1.21 higher than a year ago.

The national average price for gas has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39.

Oil prices have plunged nearly $10 from the recent peak of $85 per barrel, allowing motorists to see declining gas prices nationwide, just in time for Thanksgiving. Gas Buddy says the decline could stretch for several weeks. They say it is not impossible, so long as oil prices hold near these levels or continue falling, that the national average could shed 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the coming weeks.

