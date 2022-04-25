Gas Prices Go Up in Past Week in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED -- Gas prices are going up again.

The average gas price in Minnesota has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week. We're now averaging $3.88.

The national average price for gas has risen 4.4 cents per gallon, averaging $4.11.

Gas Buddy says for the first time in over a month, the national average price of gas has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that jumped the prior week. They say U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices.