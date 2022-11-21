Gas Prices Falling Heading Into Thanksgiving Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have declined across the country in the past week.

Gas Buddy says every single state saw gas prices drop with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon. They say everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week under $80 per barrel. Gas Buddy says it is not impossible that if oil markets hold we could see the national average of $2.99 by Christmas.

They advise that you shouldn't be in a rush to fill up this week as prices will continue to come down heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $3.46 a gallon.