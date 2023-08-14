Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Minnesota in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we've seen since last October.

Gas Buddy says it could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from OPEC production cuts.

In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a jump at the pump in the Great Lakes.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3,80. The national average price for gas has risen 2.5 cents at $3.82.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.27 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES