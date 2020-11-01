Game Day: Vikings Visit Packers at Lambeau

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to avoid being swept on the season by the Packers when the face Green Bay this afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings (1-5) are coming off their bye week, following a week six 40-23 loss to the Falcons in Minneapolis. The Packers (5-1) beat the Texans 35-20 last Sunday in Houston.

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Vikings with a 65-54-3 record. Green Bay has won the last three meetings, including week one of this season when the Packers came out on top 43-34 at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13th.

The last time the Vikings beat the backers was on November 25, 2018, when Minnesota topped Green Bay 24-17 in Minneapolis.

The Vikings will be without the services of cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes who are both listed as 'out' for today's game, as is receiver Dan Chisena. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is listed as 'Questionable.'

For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King are listed as 'out.' Defensive end John Cominsky is listed as 'questionable.' Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, kicker Mason Crosby, running back Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. tight end John Lovett, and safety Darnell Savage are all listen as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 6½ point underdogs against the Packers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!