Furious Rally Comes Up Short In Wild Loss

The Minnesota Wild saw their season end with a 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. With the Minnesota loss, Dallas took the series four games to two.

The Wild trailed 4-0 after two periods but mounted a furious rally in the third period to put their home fans on the edge of their seats.

Jared Spurgeon started the rally with a power play goal at 3:48 of the third, and Jonas Brodin scored just :16 later to make it a two goal game. Spurgeon struck again at 8:39 to get the Wild within a goal before Dallas scored again two minutes later for a 5-3 lead.

Jason Pominville scored with 4:47 left in regulation to cut the Stars' lead to 5-4, but Nino Niederreiter's shot with :34 left in the game came an inch short of fully clearing the goal line.