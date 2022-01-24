Fun & Maybe Different Events for Valentine’s Day in Minnesota

Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks, and if you do happen to celebrate the National day of "love", some of these things might be a little different than the usual go out for dinner deal.

There are some events around greater Minnesota that surround the actual day which is February 14th. Full disclosure, I do feel a little like this "holiday" is made up by the card companies, but it can be fun to do something a little out of the "norm".

Here are some ideas

February 10th:

CANDLELIGHT: Romantic Jazz featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Granada Theatre in Minneapolis

ERIN & JAY NAUGHTY OR NICE VALENTINE: Crooners Mainstage in Minneapolis.

February 11-14

LET'S MISBEHAVE: MISTRESS GINGER SINGS COLE PORTER: Bryant Lake Bowl and Theatre, Minneapolis

February 12

Get your run on with the CUPID'S UNDIE RUN. This is happening on the Saturday before actual Valentine's Day. Best thing about this is that it is for a great cause. Proceeds go towards NF research for the Children's Tumor Foundation.

BE MINE VALENTINES CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW: This is happening on Saturday before V-Day at the American Legion in Mound.

February 12-13

FEBRUARY ART FAIR: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. You get this exhibit with your regular admission to the arboretum.

Valentine's Day, February 14

SPEED DATING: This could be fun. If you are single and always wanted to try this, could be the best time! Why not?

PRUDENCE JOHNSON AND DAN CHOUINARD: Jazz. Take in dinner and cocktail hour before the show.

Granted, most of these are a bit of a drive for the weekend, but it might be fun to make a Valentine's Weekend, and get away for a bit and do something new and a bit different.

