Friday Is FREE Hot Dog Night At Country Lights Festival In Sartell

Enjoy a complementary winter weenie in Sartell Friday night at the Country Lights Festival's annual Hot Dog Night, presented by Great River Rotary. The Country Lights Festival is located at Sartell's Lake Francis, which is next door to the Sartell Community Center.

In addition to the hot dogs the Country Lights Festival also features hot chocolate and cookies, along with fire pits and a kids' train ride. The event officially runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with train rides going from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Country Lights Festival is free to attend and features thousands of lights along the path circling the lake.

From Facebook:

The Country Lights Festival is brought to you through a partnership between the City of Sartell, and a number of other participating community partners and sponsors. The Sartell Country Lights Festival Committee invites guests to take a stroll through an amazing 33 acre winter wonderland right off Pinecone Road lit by the glow of over a million lights. At no cost to the public, lights will be on everyday of December from dusk until dawn! Parking is available at the Sartell Community Center

