Free Shuttle Offered for Hockey Day Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- If you're attending the Hockey Day Minnesota events in St. Cloud this weekend, you'll be able to catch a free shuttle to and from Lake George and the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The routes will operate continuously even 10 minutes.

On Friday, the North Route will run between downtown St. Cloud and Lake George from 3:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the North Route will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. The South Route will run between Lake George and the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Look for "HDM Shuttle Stop" signs for drop-off and pick-up locations along the route.