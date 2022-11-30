Foley Christmas Lighting Contest Starts Thursday

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

FOLEY (WJON News) - The City of Foley Christmas Lighting Contest starts Thursday.

Three residential displays will win a prize package of $100 in Foley Shopping Dollars, and one business will be recognized for brightening the holidays for shoppers.

The judging happens nightly from December 1st through the 11th, with any outdoor display in the city limits automatically entered.

Photo: City Of Foley
Foley residents are reminded to turn their lights on those nights and call city hall with any questions.

