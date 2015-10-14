Foley Advances in Playoffs With Win Over Milaca [VIDEO]

FOLEY -- The Foley Falcons used a strong running game to beat the Milaca Wolves in a hard-fought match up in the Section 5AAA Quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Running back Bodin Semrau led the Falcons to a 21-6 halftime lead, but Milaca's quick-footed quarterback Nathan Hass made it a game by bringing the Wolves to within one score in the second half.

Foley would eventually go on to win 27-14, earning them a match up with Pierz on Tuesday in the Section Semifinals.