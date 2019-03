The Calgary Flames shut out the Minnesota Wild 2-0 Thursday night in Alberta, Canada. The Wild is now 15-11-2 on the season.

Elias Lindholm scored both of Calgary's goals, with the first coming at :50 of the second period and the second at 1:13 of the third period. Flames goalie Mike Smith stopped all 31 of the Wild's shots to earn the shutout.

The Wild will play at Edmonton Friday night at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 7:45 on AM 1240 WJON.