Fire Damages St. Augusta Home Tuesday

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Fire caused significant damage to a home in St. Augusta Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of 238th Street at about 5:50 a.m. The caller reported the house was fully engulfed.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owners, David Miller and Cynthia Savage were able to get out safely.

It's believed the fire started in the garage before flames made their way into the house.

St. Augusta fire was assisted by other area fire departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.

