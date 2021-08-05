Farmers’ Almanac Calling for Cold Winter With Average Snowfall

UNDATED -- Whether you love winter or hate it, most people are curious about what to expect when we turn the corner on fall.

The Farmers' Almanac is out with their Extended Winter Outlook for 2021-2022 and is calling for a "Frosty Flip-Flop Winter".

Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says for our region, in the North Central states, Old Man Winter takes his time arriving...

January is kind of weird because it starts off not that bad but then gets very stormy in January. In fact, we have a blizzard predicted from January 20th through the 23rd. And then February is where the cold comes in.

Duncan says February will also be drier with weeks flip-flopping from being dry to being snowy. And, she says don't get fooled if March starts off relatively calm...

Unfortunately, March looks very stormy. We're actually calling for some stormy conditions in the middle of the month and the unusual thing is if you look even further ahead in April, we're calling for possible late-season blizzard across the region. SO, winter is going to hang on.

The North Central states are labeled as "Numb's the Word, Just Shovelin' Along". Overall, the Farmers' Almanac is calling for average snowfall in our region and colder than normal temperatures, especially in the latter part of winter.

Duncan says copies of the Farmers' Almanac will be hitting the store shelves next week and can also be ordered on the Farmers' Almanac website.

