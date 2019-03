The Week 1 winner of the AM 1390 Fantasy Football Challenge was won by Old Capital Tavern this week with a score of 115 points. Old Capital Tavern started Andrew Luck and his 34 points and Vikings defense with 17 points. Red Wing Shoes finished 2nd with 85 points and AM 1390 listener challenger, Chris Viney finished with 63 points.

Viney was especially hurt by 0 points from receiver Dez Bryant.