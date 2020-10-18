Falcons Top Vikings 40-23

The Minnesota Vikings lost at home to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Vikings won the coin toss and elected to receive. On the opening play, Kirk Cousins threw his first interception of the day. Atlanta converted that turnover into points, scoring their first touchdown of the day.

The Falcons stayed consistent all day, scoring 10 points in each quarter. They added two field goals and another touchdown to control the game 20-0 at the half.

Atlanta started the second half with the ball and added a field goal to their total. Minnesota found the endzone for the first time in the third quarter with a reception by rookie Justin Jefferson. The Falcons scored their third touchdown to move ahead 30-7 before the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, the Vikings found some momentum at times. Adam Thielen caught his first touchdown pass of the day and Jefferson snagged his second. Minnesota also earned two two-point conversions. Unfortunately for the Vikings, it was too little too late. Atlanta walked in another touchdown and sealed up the win 40-23.

Matt Ryan completed 30 of 40 for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Falcons. Julio Jones had 8 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst caught the other two touchdown passes.

Cousins completed 24 of 36 for 343 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Alexander Mattison filled in for Dalvin Cook with 10 carries for 26 yards. Jefferson had 9 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen finished with 3 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings fall to 1-5 and the Falcons improve to 1-5. Minnesota has a bye next week and will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers on November 1st. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.