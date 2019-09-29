Erdmann Breaks Record in SJU Win

The St. John's University football team dominated in a history-making 56-10 win over Carleton College on Saturday.

The Johnnies scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions to push out to a commanding lead that they never let slip away.

Jackson Erdmann broke the conference and school record for career touchdown passes. He holds the top spot with 102 and finished 17 of 20 for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Chris Backes completed 8 of 8 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Henry Trost had six carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Ravi Alston had four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Hodge, Andrew VanErp, and Blake Patrick each also added a touchdown reception.

The Johnnies improve to 3-0. They will host Augsburg University for homecoming on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.