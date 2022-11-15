Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County.

Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child.

According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force set up the profile of a teenage girl on the site Omegle.com, an online chat room known for the solicitation of minors.

On November 4th, court records show Barton made contact with whom, he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Records show the conversation quickly turned sexual with Barton initiating the conversation. Records show Barton is also accused of asking for nude pictures.

Court records show, on Friday Barton asked to set up a time to meet in St. Cloud.

Police say when Barton showed up at the address they provided, he was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 20th.