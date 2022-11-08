Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council Results

Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council Results

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council will have two new faces.

Karen Larson, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

In Ward 2 there was an open seat and that was won by Karen Larson who defeated Sandra Brakstad 57 percent to 42 percent.

Jake Anderson, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

In Ward 3 challenger Jake Anderson has defeated the incumbent Paul Brandmire 55 percent to 47 percent.

Mike Conway, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

In Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway has beaten challenger Hassan Yussuf 60 percent to 40 percent.

Get our free mobile app

The Ward 1 incumbent Dave Masters was running unopposed.

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series

Filed Under: election 2022
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports