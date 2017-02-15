Ducks Sneak Past Wild Tuesday

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 2-1-1 on their current eight game home stand.

Minnesota did not capitalize on any of their five power play chances in the contest, while not taking a penalty themselves. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 37 saves in the win.

The Wild are still stuck at 80 points, five ahead of Chicago with one game in hand. Minnesota will host Dallas at the X on Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.