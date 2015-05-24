Dozier, Gibson Lead Twins Over White Sox

CHICAGO, IL -- Big days from the lead off hitter and starting pitcher led the Minnesota Twins to a series win over the Chicago White Sox with a dominant 8-1 victory on Sunday.

Brian Dozier gave the Twins another early lead, launching Chicago starter Jose Quintana 's second pitch of the game into the left field bleachers for a lead off home run.

Minnesota extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning, batting around as Chicago ran into some bad luck defensively.

It started when White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton missed a chance to snag a line drive hit by Joe Mauer that allowed Shane Robinson to score, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead.

With runners on first and third, Torii Hunter bounced a would-be double play ball that Quintana deflected, allowing Mauer to score to make it 3-0.

Following a walk, rookie Eddie Rosario lined a single up the middle to score two, opening the game up to a 5-0 lead for the Twins.

That would be more than enough run support for Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson, who allowed only one run on four hits in eight innings for his fourth win of the season.

For good measure, Dozier hit another home run (his ninth of the season) -- a three-run shot in the seventh inning to give the Twins an insurmountable 8-1 lead.

With the win, the Twins move to 25-18 on the season.

Minnesota starts a series against the Boston Red Sox tomorrow at Target Field with Ricky Nolasco set to take the mound for the Twins against Joe Kelly at 1:10 p.m.