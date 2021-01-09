Donaldson Lifts Huskies Past UMary

BISMARCK -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team earned their first win of the season against the University of Mary on the road Friday night.

The Marauders started hot, pushing out to a 9-0 lead over the Huskies in the opening minutes. SCSU fought hard through the rest of the first half to close the gap to 47-38.

UMary continued to control the game most of the way through the second half. The Huskies pulled to within one point with around 10 minutes remaining but quickly fell behind again. Then, with less than 5 minutes to go, SCSU went on a 15-2 scoring run to come out on top 83-76.

Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with a career-high 33 points for St. Cloud. Anthony Roberts also hit double-digits in the win with his 16 points.

The Huskies improve to 1-2 and will look to keep the momentum going when they face the Marauders in game two on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.