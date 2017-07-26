Dodgers Drop Twins Below .500 On Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Twins 6-2 Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Twins fall to 49-50 with the loss, the first time since April 27th that they are below .500 on the season.

Jose Berrios struggled through four innings of work for Minnesota, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three. The Twins managed just five hits as a team.

The Twins wrap up their three game series in Los Angeles Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m.on AM 1240 WJON.