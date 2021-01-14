DNR Looking at Increased Swan Population [PODCAST]

The Minnesota DNR is exploring the possibility of swan hunting with the increased population of swans in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the state is just exploring this as a possibility and won't likely happen this fall. It is legal to shoot swans in both North and South Dakota during their designated seasons. Listen to our conversation below.

Glen and I talked about ice fishing as well today. He says many people are ice fishing in Central Minnesota but urged those heading out to be cautious with the ice. He says he's seeing people drive ATVs on the ice but not many cars or trucks. Glen says fishing is good in the area right now but he likes fishing in other areas of the state as well like the Longville, Walker area.

During the pandemic many more people have either picked up fishing and hunting as a hobby or increased the amount of outdoor activities they have done. Glen says things are different for the outdoor industry during the pandemic and the popularity is high. Learn more about Outdoor News.

