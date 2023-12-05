District 742 Schedules Info Nights on Language Immersion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Area School District has scheduled a number of Kindergarten open houses and informational nights for the Chinese, Spanish, and Somali dual language programs.

District 742 Language Immersion Nights:

Wednesday, December 6th, 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Discovery Community School (Northside families).

Wednesday, December 13th, 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Talahi Community School (Southside families).

Kindergarten Open Houses:

Clearview: January 17th, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Discovery: January 24th, 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Kennedy: January 24th, 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Madison: January 30th, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oak Hill: January 18th, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Talahi: January 23rd, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Westwood: January 25th, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with incoming kindergarteners for the 2024-2025 school year is invited to meet teachers and staff and learn more about their child’s first year at school.

Families can enroll their kindergarteners online or by visiting the Welcome Center at the Quarryview Education Center.

