Dist. 742, Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District and the teachers' unions have reached a tentative two-year contract agreement for this school year and next year.

The contract expired back on June 30th.

The terms of the agreement include salary steps for eligible employees in both years and a 1.75 percent salary increase in the first year and a 2 percent increase in the second year.

The package also includes increases in longevity pay and an increase in the district contribution to family health insurance.

There are recruitment and retention stipends of $1,500 in each year.

The total percentage cost of the two-year contract is 6.97 percent without the one-time stipends and 10.90 percent with the stipends.

Teachers will vote on the agreement on December 15th, and if approved, the board will vote on it later that same night.