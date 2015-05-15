Hockey players are notorious for their bushy playoff beards, but one fan wants to be known for something totally different.

This New York Rangers fan got a haircut with a photo of forward Chris Kreider on the back of it. We're talking a full-on classically-trained-art-school-graduate-this-should-be-hanging-in-the-Met color portrait here.

The Rangers were so impressed with the man's, ahem, hair-raising fashion statement they tweeted it for all to see and either A) cheer for, or, B) shake their non-player tainted head at.

The Rangers will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals. If the guy chooses to paint his face to get even more fired up, no one may ever be able to figure out what he actually looks like.