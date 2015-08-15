Deja Vu as Kluber, Tribe Trample Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second time in five days, Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber dominated the Minnesota Twins in a 6-1 thumping on Friday.

On Sunday, Kluber pitched a complete game three-hit, one-run effort as the Indians took the final game of that series, 8-1.

On Friday, Kluber gave up only one hit in a complete game as the Indians take the first game of this weekend series.

The Twins' lone hit -- and run -- came on a long home run by Joe Mauer , but the game was virtually already lost by that time.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 57-58 on the season. Rookie Tyler Duffey will take the mound for Minnesota tonight against Josh Tomlin with a 6:10 p.m. first pitch.