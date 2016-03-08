Dave’s 2015-2016 All-Metro Boys Hockey Team
With the 2015-16 boys hockey season coming to a close, it's time to name our St. Cloud Metro All-Area team. This team is based solely on who I thought stood out to me during the games I covered or attended.
FORWARDS
Logan Neu, Cathedral 26G 35A 61 PTS
Neu had a fantastic season for the Crusaders, then cemented his place on this list with a seven-point State Tournament. Neu finished his Cathedral career with 131 points.
Gino Lucia, Apollo 19G, 34A 53 PTS
Lucia grew in leaps and bounds this season, improving on his junior year point total of 33 points while leading Apollo to a 24-3 record.
Keenan Lund, Sartell 17G 25A 42 PTS
Lund was the leading scorer for the Sabres and showed a great scoring touch to go with superior puck-handling skills.
DEFENSEMEN
Tanner Breidenbach, Apollo 13G 29A 42 PTS
Breidenbach was not only the leading-scoring defenseman in the Central Lakes Conference, but was the fourth-leading scorer in the Conference overall.
Spencer Meier, Sartell 10G 28A 38 PTS
Meier, a junior, was sixth in the conference in points scored and helped the Sabres to a 18-9 record this season.
GOALTENDER
Nick Althaus, Apollo 24-3,1.58 GAA, .926 SV%
Althaus wrapped up his stellar five-year varsity career by winning the Frank Brimsek Award as the top senior goalie in the state of Minnesota.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Jake Van Halbeck, Cathedral
Brandon Bissett, Apollo
Nick Portz, Tech
DEFENSEMEN
Lars Olson, Tech
Jeron Hirschfeld, Cathedral
GOALIE
Lukas Marlin, Sauk Rapids-Rice