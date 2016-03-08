Dave’s 2015-2016 All-Metro Boys Hockey Team

With the 2015-16 boys hockey season coming to a close, it's time to name our St. Cloud Metro All-Area team. This team is based solely on who I thought stood out to me during the games I covered or attended.

FORWARDS

Logan Neu, Cathedral 26G 35A 61 PTS

Neu had a fantastic season for the Crusaders, then cemented his place on this list with a seven-point State Tournament. Neu finished his Cathedral career with 131 points.

Gino Lucia, Apollo 19G, 34A 53 PTS

Lucia grew in leaps and bounds this season, improving on his junior year point total of 33 points while leading Apollo to a 24-3 record.

Keenan Lund, Sartell 17G 25A 42 PTS

Lund was the leading scorer for the Sabres and showed a great scoring touch to go with superior puck-handling skills.

DEFENSEMEN

Tanner Breidenbach, Apollo 13G 29A 42 PTS

Breidenbach was not only the leading-scoring defenseman in the Central Lakes Conference, but was the fourth-leading scorer in the Conference overall.

Spencer Meier, Sartell 10G 28A 38 PTS

Meier, a junior, was sixth in the conference in points scored and helped the Sabres to a 18-9 record this season.

GOALTENDER

Nick Althaus, Apollo 24-3,1.58 GAA, .926 SV%

Althaus wrapped up his stellar five-year varsity career by winning the Frank Brimsek Award as the top senior goalie in the state of Minnesota.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Jake Van Halbeck, Cathedral

Brandon Bissett, Apollo

Nick Portz, Tech

DEFENSEMEN

Lars Olson, Tech

Jeron Hirschfeld, Cathedral

GOALIE

Lukas Marlin, Sauk Rapids-Rice