Cyclones’ Winning Streak Snapped At 26

Courtesy: SCTCC Athletics

The Cyclones were upset in their first round of the 2019 MJCAA Region XIII Tournament by the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets 5-4 Wednesday afternoon.

The Cyclones actually out hit the the Yellowjackets, but their left ten baserunners stranded and they made a couple of miscues in the field that were costly.

RCTC YELLOWJACKETS 5 SCTCC CYCLONES 4

The Cyclones did collect tens, but they just couldn’t come up with timely hits, leaving many base runners stranded. Starting pitcher freshman right hander Yadiel Rolon from Manuel Cruz Madeira High School of Ciara, Puerto Rico threw a complete game. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led by returning All American Luis Massa from the Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. He had a great game, he went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. He also covered a lot of ground in center field, as he made several nice plays. Logan Aleshire from St. Cloud Tech High School had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s. Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 and Cole Wellman from New Ulm High School went 1 for 4. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Big Daniel Mendoza form Colegio San Angel David High School of San Juan, Puerto Rico earned a walk, Bryan Ferreira from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida earned a walk and Gabriel Romero form Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida had a sacrifice bunt.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher, Jeremiah Vance Steel from Hutchinson High School threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, issue four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Leading their offense was Carlos Dominguez he went 2 for 3 with a huge double for two big RBI’s in the second inning. Sanders Napoleon went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Hunter Todd went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

FIRST ROUND SCORES:

Minnesota State Fergus Falls 8 Hibbing Community College 2

Century Community College Wood Ducks 12. Itasca Community College 1

Riverland Community College 8 Central Lakes Community College 7

TODAYS GAMES:

SCTCC Cylones vs Hibbing Community College (1:00) Faber

Central Lakes CC vs. Itasca CC (1:00) Faber

RCTC vs Mn State Fergus Falls (4:00) Putz

Century CC vs Riverland CC (4:00) Faber