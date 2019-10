The St. Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball team got back in the win column with a big sweep of Riverland Community College on Friday.

SCTCC dominated on the court, winning three straight sets, 25-12, 25-7, and 25-18.

The Cyclones improve to 17-7 and 7-4 MCAC. They will host Ridgewater College on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.