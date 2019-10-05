Cyclones Snap Four-Game Win Streak

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball team lost on the road against Western Technical College on Friday.

The Cyclones fell 3-2. They won the first set 25-20 but then lost the second and third. SCTCC rallied to win the fourth set 25-18 but dropped the fifth and final one 15-5.

Kamryn D'Heilly had 17 kills and four digs in the game. Megan Schoborg added 11 kills and 16 digs.

The Cyclones fall to 16-6 and 6-2 MCAC. They will host Minnesota State Community and Technical College on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.