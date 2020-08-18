Cruz Clobbers Twins Past Royals

The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins have rebounded from an early-August skid to win four of their past five games.

Nelson Cruz provided the offense for Minnesota Monday with a pair of home runs, giving him eight on the season. Cruz is playing at an MVP level, with a .354 batting average and an American League-leading 23 runs batted in.

The Twins did not use a traditional starting pitcher in the contest, instead relying on six relievers to hold the Royals scoreless until the ninth inning.

The Twins' homestand continues Tuesday night when they host the Brewers at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.