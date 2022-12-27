Cross-Town Rivals Honoring Charlie Boike in Special Hockey Game

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Crush Boys Hockey team will be hosting two hockey games to honor their teammate.

Charlie Boike died in a car accident earlier this month on his way home from a hockey game.

To honor is memory, the team will transform their annual battle between cross-town rival St. Cloud Cathedral, into a celebration of Charlie's impact on both teams, their families and the community.

St. Cloud Crush Head Coach Pete Matanich says there is no better way to honor Boike's love for the game.

Charlie loved the game of hockey and approached each game with positivity and energy. Charlie was willing to make any effort to help the team or a teammate.

The games will take place on Friday at the MAC beginning at 3:00 p.m. with the JV game and then the varsity team will play at 7:00 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear white to honor Charlie, and the first 1,000 people will get a free commemorative shirt.

Tickets are available online or at the door.