Dez Bryant caught two touchdown passes and threw for another, and the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Detroit Lions, 42-21, on Monday night.

Even though they already had home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, Dallas (13-2) illustrated that they are true Super Bowl contenders with the dominant victory.

Ahead 28-21 in the third quarter, the Cowboys asked Bryant to fake a reverse and deliver a 10-yard TD pass to Jason Witten that all but ended the game.

NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott added 80 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns for Dallas. Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes for the Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford was 26 of 46 for 260 yards, with an interception for Detroit (9-6), who will play Green Bay for the NFC North title next Sunday night.