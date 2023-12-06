Country Music Festival Announcing Music Line Up This Friday

WHO IS COMING TO PIERZ FREEDOM FEST JULY 2024?

Who will be performing at this year's Pierz Freedom Fest, taking place on July 20th, 2024 at the Genola Ball Park?

At this moment, we don't know who the performers will be. We asked Central Minnesota to speak up and let us know who they would like to see this year at Pierz Freedom Fest, or in years to come. We had quite the response. Over 80 comments that included some of the biggest country music performers out there, as well a ton of support to bring in our very own local talent.

Who would Central Minnesota like to see at the festival? Here's what we found out.

JAKE NELSON

Minnesota's own Jake Nelson received the most nods, with some saying they'd like to see Jake Nelson headlining and the Crow River Rebellion opening up the show.

JELLY ROLL

Although I think he might be a bit out of our price range already, Jelly Roll was second on the list of performers that Minnesotans would like to see performing at the Genola Ball Park.

Other artists getting a big nod were:

Lainey Wilson

Toby Keith

Gary Allen

George Strait

Kenny Chesney

Aaron Clafton

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

Cole Swindell

Travis Tritt

Old Dominion

Hardy

OTHER POPULAR SUGGESTIONS

The comments poured in with other people saying they would love to see these artists during the July show:

Jason Aldean

Corey Kent

Adam Doleac

Parker McCollum

Kid Rock

Luke Bryan

KoBb

Trent Tomlinson

Joe Nichols

Shane Smith & The Saints

Zach Bryan

Turnpike Troubadours

Ian Munsick

Christ Stapleton

Miranda Lambert

Derek Jones & The 50 South

Thomas Rhett

Savvy Smude

Bailey Zimmerman

Home Free

Ryan Upchurch

Pam Tillis

Shane Martin

Aaron Lewis

Collin Raye

Aaron Tippin

Sammy Kershaw

Priscilla Block

Brandon Davis

Jordan Davis

Cody Johnson

Cody Webb

Martina McBride

Exile

Elle King

Riley Green

Cooper Alan

Colter Wall

Keith Urban

Sawyer Brown

Phil Vassar

Blackhawk

Dylan Scott

Sara Evans

The announcement of who will be coming to Pierz Freedom Fest on July 20th, 2024, will be announced on Friday morning around 8 am. Stay tuned!

