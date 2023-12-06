Country Music Festival Announcing Music Line Up This Friday
WHO IS COMING TO PIERZ FREEDOM FEST JULY 2024?
Who will be performing at this year's Pierz Freedom Fest, taking place on July 20th, 2024 at the Genola Ball Park?
At this moment, we don't know who the performers will be. We asked Central Minnesota to speak up and let us know who they would like to see this year at Pierz Freedom Fest, or in years to come. We had quite the response. Over 80 comments that included some of the biggest country music performers out there, as well a ton of support to bring in our very own local talent.
Who would Central Minnesota like to see at the festival? Here's what we found out.
Jake Nelson/Youtube
JAKE NELSON
Minnesota's own Jake Nelson received the most nods, with some saying they'd like to see Jake Nelson headlining and the Crow River Rebellion opening up the show.
JELLY ROLL
Although I think he might be a bit out of our price range already, Jelly Roll was second on the list of performers that Minnesotans would like to see performing at the Genola Ball Park.
Other artists getting a big nod were:
- Lainey Wilson
- Toby Keith
- Gary Allen
- George Strait
- Kenny Chesney
- Aaron Clafton
- Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
- Cole Swindell
- Travis Tritt
- Old Dominion
- Hardy
OTHER POPULAR SUGGESTIONS
The comments poured in with other people saying they would love to see these artists during the July show:
- Jason Aldean
- Corey Kent
- Adam Doleac
- Parker McCollum
- Kid Rock
- Luke Bryan
- KoBb
- Trent Tomlinson
- Joe Nichols
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Zach Bryan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Ian Munsick
- Christ Stapleton
- Miranda Lambert
- Derek Jones & The 50 South
- Thomas Rhett
- Savvy Smude
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Home Free
- Ryan Upchurch
- Pam Tillis
- Shane Martin
- Aaron Lewis
- Collin Raye
- Aaron Tippin
- Sammy Kershaw
- Priscilla Block
- Brandon Davis
- Jordan Davis
- Cody Johnson
- Cody Webb
- Martina McBride
- Exile
- Elle King
- Riley Green
- Cooper Alan
- Colter Wall
- Keith Urban
- Sawyer Brown
- Phil Vassar
- Blackhawk
- Dylan Scott
- Sara Evans
The announcement of who will be coming to Pierz Freedom Fest on July 20th, 2024, will be announced on Friday morning around 8 am. Stay tuned!
